Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Cloverdale Quilters: 9/16/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 9/16/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 9/16/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Half price book sale: 9/16/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Ralph Leftwich Chapter, Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century meeting: 9/16/2019, 10:30am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-4996
• NW Alabama Backgammon Club: 9/16/2019, 11:00am, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. 256-856-4846
• Rotary Club of Florence: 9/16/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Greater Shoals/Sheffield Rotary Club Meeting: 9/16/2019, 12:00pm, Rhoda P's Restaurant & Catering, 312 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• MUSIC! Wolfgang: 9/16/2019, 2:00pm, Brookdale Shoals, 2904 South Wilson Dam Rd, Muscle Shoals.
• Prime Time Family Literacy: 9/16/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 9/16/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine Street 3rd Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Hope Al-Anon & Shoals Al-Teen: 9/16/2019, 6:00pm, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Shoals Democrats gathering: 9/16/2019, 6:00pm, IBEW Local Union 558, 1803 E. 17th St., Sheffield.
• Shoals Democratic Club: 9/16/2019, 6:30pm, Irons Workers Union Hall, 506 N Nashville Ave., Sheffield.
• American Legion Post No. 31 meeting: 9/16/2019, 6:30pm, American Legion Hall, 110 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. A meal and program will be provided. 256-577-6968
• Neighborhood Watch: 9/16/2019, 7:00pm, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Audition for "Three Musketeers": 9/16/2019, 7:00pm, Shoals Theatre, Seminiary Street, Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.