Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Board meeting: 9/19/2019, 8:30am, Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• It's All About Art exhibit: 9/19/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 9/19/2019, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• Half price book sale: 9/19/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Terrific Twos: 9/19/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• AARP Florence-Lauderdale Chapter 273 covered-dish dinner: 9/19/2019, 11:00am, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-760-6425
• Zip City Community Center covered-dish lunch: 9/19/2019, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. Bring covered dish.
• Shoals Civic League: 9/19/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Ready, Set, Read: 9/19/2019, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Throwback Thursday: 9/19/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• AAUW Meeting: 9/19/2019, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• National Management Association, TVA Muscle Shoals Chapter meeting: 9/19/2019, 5:30pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-386-2387
• Kerry Gilbert acoustic show: 9/19/2019, 5:30pm, Doe's Eat Place, 114 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville.
• Board Art Porch Signs: 9/19/2019, 6:00pm, Clay Bisque Stuido, 1551 Florence Blvd., Florence.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans O'Neal Camp No. 478 meeting: 9/19/2019, 6:30pm, Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence. 256-764-4945
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5140: 9/19/2019, 6:30pm, VFW Hall, 127 S. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-762-3512
• NuTones perform: 9/19/2019, 6:30pm, Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, 2373 Roberts Lane, Florence.
• OperaSouth board of directors meeting: 9/19/2019, 7:00pm, Edward Jones Office, 206 S. Pine St., Florence. 888-976-7372
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4919 and ladies auxiliary meeting: 9/19/2019, 7:00pm, Post home, 419 Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-381-7446
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club: 9/19/2019, 7:00pm, Colbert County EMA, Fifth and Water streets, Muscle Shoals.
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 9/19/2019, 7:00pm, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 9/19/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Johnny Collier and the Misbehaviators perform: 9/19/2019, 7:00pm, El Patron Restaurant and Bar, 17751 HIghway 72, Rogersville.
