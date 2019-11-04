Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Cloverdale Quilters: 11/4/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 11/4/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Art Expressions: 11/4/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• NW Alabama Backgammon Club: 11/4/2019, 11:00am, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. 256-856-4846
• Rotary Club of Florence: 11/4/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Greater Shoals/Sheffield Rotary Club Meeting: 11/4/2019, 12:00pm, Rhoda P's Restaurant & Catering, 312 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/4/2019, 12:00pm, Walmart, 3100 Hough Road, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 11/4/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine Street 3rd Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Hope Al-Anon & Shoals Al-Teen: 11/4/2019, 6:00pm, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Bible Study of Job: 11/4/2019, 6:00pm, Woodmont Baptist, Darby Drive, Florence.
• Beginner Square Dance lessons: 11/4/2019, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Jim Whitehead Benefit: 11/4/2019, 6:30pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Basketball registration: 11/4/2019, , Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.