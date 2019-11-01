Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Inaugural Golf Tournament: 11/1/2019, 8:00am, Robert Trent Jones90, 990 Sunbelt Golf Parkway, Muscle Shoals.
• "Pinta" and "Nina": 11/1/2019, 9:00am, Joe Wheeler State Park Marina, 4401 McLean Drive, Rogersville.
• Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery: 11/1/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Art Expressions: 11/1/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• A Sweet Christmas Open House: 11/1/2019, 10:00am, 314 E. Tennessee St, Florence.
• Babies Love the Library: 11/1/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 11/1/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band performs: 11/1/2019, 6:00pm, On the Rocks, 110 N. Court St., Florence.
• Big Fish: 11/1/2019, 6:30pm, CHHS Performing Arts Center, 6825 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia.
• Singing River Squares: 11/1/2019, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 County Club Drive, Florence.
• Line Dance Class: 11/1/2019, 7:00pm, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St., Florence.
• Florence Ghost Walk: 11/1/2019, 7:30pm, Wilson Park, E Tombigbee St, Florence.
• Max Russell performs: 11/1/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• University of North Alabama Women's Soccer vs ASUN Conference Tournament Quarterfinal: 11/1/2019, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• First Fridays in Florence: 11/1/2019, Downtown, Florence.
• Basketball registration: 11/1/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Saturday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 11/2/2019, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children.
• "Pinta" and "Nina": 11/2/2019, 9:00am, Joe Wheeler State Park Marina, 4401 McLean Drive, Rogersville.
• Con-Fuzion 2019: 11/2/2019, 10:00am, Muscle Shoals Recreation Center, 1000 Gattman Park Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• Mutts Meows and Mums Pet Adoption Day: 11/2/2019, 10:00am, BBVA Bank, 210 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence. 256-767-8818 ext 0
• Indigenous Mound Trail Sign dedication: 11/2/2019, 10:00am, Florence Indian Mound and Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Android Basics: 11/2/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 11/2/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/2/2019, 1:00pm, Foodland, 16143 U.S. 72 W, Rogersville.
• University of North Alabama Football vs Campbell - Preview Day: 11/2/2019, 1:30pm, Florence.
• Big Fish: 11/2/2019, 6:30pm, CHHS Performing Arts Center, 6825 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia.
• VFW Club Dance: 11/2/2019, 7:00pm, VFW Club, 410 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• TreMayne performs: 11/2/2019, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Dixie Mafia At Flobama: 11/2/2019, 10:00pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N Court St, Florence.
