Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• High Tech Archery Tournament: 2/29/2020, 8:00am, Pond Spring - The General Joe Wheeler Home, 12280 AL HWY 20, Hillsboro. $25 entrant fee. No charge for spectators or to tour grounds (256) 606-1057
• Book sale: 2/29/2020, 9:00am, Next door to Killen Library, J.C. Mauldin HIghway, Killen.
• Advanced Microsoft Excel: 2/29/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Beach Volleyball vs Hendrix College: 2/29/2020, 10:45am, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/29/2020, 11:00am, Watson's Furniture, 1678 Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals.
• University of North Alabama Beach Volleyball vs Lincoln Memorial: 2/29/2020, 4:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Southern Breeze for Dinner At Flobama: 2/29/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N Court St, Florence.
• Let it be Art with Ronald Rand: 2/29/2020, 7:30pm, The Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
• The Jordan Denton Band: 2/29/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• University of North Alabama Women's Tennis vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 2/29/2020, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.