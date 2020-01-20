Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Neighborhood watch: 1/19/2020, Zip City Community Center, 10617-10191 Chisholm Road, Florence.
• Cloverdale Quilters: 1/20/2020, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 1/20/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• My Alabama Exhibit: 1/20/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• The Isom Collection: 1/20/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Book sale: 1/20/2020, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Ralph Leftwich Chapter, Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century meeting: 1/20/2020, 10:30am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-4996
• Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Cay Commerative March: 1/20/2020, 10:50am, A.W. Todd Center, Montgomery and Washington streets, Russellville. 256-412-3566
• NW Alabama Backgammon Club: 1/20/2020, 11:00am, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. 256-856-4846
• Rotary Club of Florence: 1/20/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Basketball vs Stetson: 1/20/2020, 6:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Bible Study: 1/20/2020, 6:00pm, Woodmont Baptist Church, Darby Drive, Florence.
• Shoals Democratic Club: 1/20/2020, 6:30pm, Irons Workers Union Hall, 506 N Nashville Ave., Sheffield.
• American Legion Post No. 31 meeting: 1/20/2020, 6:30pm, American Legion Hall, 110 1/2 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. A meal and program will be provided. 256-577-6968
• Neighborhood Watch: 1/20/2020, 7:00pm, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
