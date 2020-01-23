Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 1/23/2020, 5:30am, Tri-Cities Manufacturing, 801 Missouri St., Tuscumbia.
• The Isom Collection: 1/23/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• My Alabama Exhibit: 1/23/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 1/23/2020, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• Book sale: 1/23/2020, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Terrific 2s: 1/23/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 1/23/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 1/23/2020, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Shoals Civic League: 1/23/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Ready, Set, Read!: 1/23/2020, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Game On: Mixed Up Twister: 1/23/2020, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Business After Hours hosted by Mitchell Hollingsworth: 1/23/2020, 5:00pm, Location, 623 County Road 61, Florence.
• Travis Wammack & Snakeman Band: 1/23/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N Court St, Florence.
• Salt & Pepper Roots Celebration presents Rattlebone and Rev. Jerry Reeves: 1/23/2020, 7:00pm, The Mane Room, 310 N. Pine St., Florence.
