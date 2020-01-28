Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• The Isom Collection: 1/28/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• My Alabama Exhibit: 1/28/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 1/28/2020, 9:00am, Heritage Christian University, 3625 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Ready, Set, Read!: 1/28/2020, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeWise, ECM chapter lunch and program: 1/28/2020, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-768-8056
• Florence Exchange Club: 1/28/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• STEAM Squad: 1/28/2020, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Book Club with a Bang: All About Graphic Novels/Graphic Novel Apps: 1/28/2020, 4:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Environmental Alliance: 1/28/2020, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-381-2826
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63 meeting: 1/28/2020, 6:00pm, Chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Celebrate Recovery: 1/28/2020, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 1/28/2020, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Fathers & Sons for Dinner with Guest: 1/28/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Central Civitan: 1/28/2020, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
• Karaoke Tuesdays at FloBama Downtown: 1/28/2020, 10:00pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N Court St, Florence.
