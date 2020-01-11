Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 1/11/2020, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Boating License Course: 1/11/2020, 8:00am, Cypress Creek Indoor Range, 5060 Alabama 157, Florence.
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 1/11/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Book sale: 1/11/2020, 9:00am, Next door to Killen Library, J.C. Mauldin HIghway, Killen.
• Daddy Daughter Day: 1/11/2020, 12:00pm, Belk, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 1/11/2020, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence. 256-762-0209
• LEGO Build: 1/11/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Silver Eagle Band: 1/11/2020, 7:00pm, VFW, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Big Al and the Heavyweights: 1/11/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
