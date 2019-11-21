Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Board meeting: 11/21/2019, 8:30am, Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 11/21/2019, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• Terrific Twos: 11/21/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• iPad/iPhone Photos: 11/21/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• AARP Florence-Lauderdale Chapter 273 covered-dish dinner: 11/21/2019, 11:00am, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-760-6425
• Zip City Community Center covered-dish lunch: 11/21/2019, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. Bring covered dish.
• Shoals Civic League: 11/21/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Ready, Set, Read: 11/21/2019, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Throwback Thursday: 11/21/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• National Management Association, TVA Muscle Shoals Chapter meeting: 11/21/2019, 5:30pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-386-2387
• Exhibit Talk — Ghosts Over the Boiler: Voices from Alabama's Death Row: 11/21/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Bicentennial Birthday Celebration: 11/21/2019, 6:00pm, Todd Centre, Washington Avenue, Russellville.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans O'Neal Camp No. 478 meeting: 11/21/2019, 6:30pm, Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence. 256-764-4945
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5140: 11/21/2019, 6:30pm, VFW Hall, 127 S. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-762-3512
• Johnny Collier Album Release Party: 11/21/2019, 6:30pm, El Patron Restaurant, 17751 Highway 72, Rogersville.
• NuTones: 11/21/2019, 6:30pm, Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, 2373 Roberts Lane, Florence.
• OperaSouth board of directors meeting: 11/21/2019, 7:00pm, Edward Jones Office, 206 S. Pine St., Florence. 888-976-7372
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4919 and ladies auxiliary meeting: 11/21/2019, 7:00pm, Post home, 419 Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-381-7446
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club: 11/21/2019, 7:00pm, Colbert County EMA, Fifth and Water streets, Muscle Shoals.
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 11/21/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 11/21/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Pocahontas: 11/21/2019, 7:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Molly Taylor performs: 11/21/2019, 7:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Basketball registration: 11/21/2019, , Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
