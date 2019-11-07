Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Tourism Board Meeting: 11/7/2019, 7:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Tourism & Visitor’s Center, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful: 11/7/2019, 9:00am, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery: 11/7/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Art Expressions: 11/7/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/7/2019, 9:00am, Colbert County Courthouse, 201 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 11/7/2019, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• A Sweet Christmas Open House: 11/7/2019, 10:00am, Location, 314 E. Tennessee St., Florence.
• Terrific Twos: 11/7/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• 1Table Florence: 11/7/2019, 11:00am, Mobile Plaza, Downtown Florence, Florence. 334-221-7136
• Shoals Civic League: 11/7/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• iPad/iPhone Basics: 11/7/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Ready, Set, Read: 11/7/2019, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Throwback Thursday: 11/7/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Northwest Alabama MS Warriors: 11/7/2019, 5:30pm, Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 E. Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals.
• The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt Col John W Harris Jr, Camp #1833 meeting: 11/7/2019, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, Ash Avenue, Russellville. 256-324-2317
• LaGrange Living Historical Association meeting: 11/7/2019, 6:00pm, LaGrange College site visitor's center, off Alabama 157, Leighton. 256-702-6953
• University of North Alabama Women's Basketball vs Virginia University of Lynchburg: 11/7/2019, 6:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality: An Interactive Community Screening: 11/7/2019, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• NuTones perform: 11/7/2019, 6:30pm, Keestone, 201 N. Cedar St., Florence.
• Coast Guard auxiliary: 11/7/2019, 7:00pm, Regions Bank, 321 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 11/7/2019, 7:00pm, 104 E.Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 11/7/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Audubon Society: 11/7/2019, 7:00pm, Trinity Episcopal Church, Mullen Hall, 410 N. Pine St., Florence. Does not meet in June, July and August. 256-757-2467
• Jimbo Mathus and Alabama Tractor Beam: 11/7/2019, 7:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Basketball registration: 11/7/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
