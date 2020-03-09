Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/9/2020, 7:30am, Lexington High School, 101 School Street, Lexington.
• Cloverdale Quilters: 3/9/2020, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 3/9/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Batting Brigade quilt guild: 3/9/2020, 9:00am, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence. 256-764-1788
• Day School program open enrollment: 3/9/2020, 9:00am, First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/9/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Misfit Children: Landscapes and Creations from the Mind of Jennifer Torres: 3/9/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Shoals Chapter of ARSEA/APEAL: 3/9/2020, 10:00am, City Hall Council Chambers, 2010 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. Speaker will be Andrew Sorrell.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/9/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence. 256-277-8595
• NW Alabama Backgammon Club: 3/9/2020, 11:00am, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence. 256-856-4846
• Hot lunches: 3/9/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Knights of Phythias lunch and meeting: 3/9/2020, 11:30am, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Road, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 3/9/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Tennis vs Western Kentucky: 3/9/2020, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8640: 3/9/2020, 5:00pm, Chapter home, 611 15½ St., Sheffield. 256-577-9511
• Bible Study: 3/9/2020, 6:00pm, Woodmont Baptist Church, Darby Drive, Florence.
• Bend of the River Holy Spirit Conference: 3/9/2020, 6:00pm, Mt. Zion AME Church, 4335 County Road 189, Florence.
• Shoals Piecemakers quilt guild: 3/9/2020, 6:30pm, St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 1900 Darby Drive, Florence. 256-627-6388
