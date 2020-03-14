Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Florence Kiwanis 69th Annual Pancake Days: 3/14/2020, 6:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. $8 advance, $9 door, $7 groups 10+, $5 children under 12
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 3/14/2020, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/14/2020, 6:30am, Kiwanis Pancake Day at Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 E. Veterans Drive, Florence.
• Hunter education course: 3/14/2020, 8:00am, Cypress Creek Indoor Range, 5060 Alabama 157, Florence.
• Android Communication: 3/14/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 3/14/2020, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence. 256-762-0209
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Bowling Green: 3/14/2020, 2:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• LEGO Build: 3/14/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/14/2020, 3:00pm, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 419 N. Raleigh St., Sheffield.
• Alabama Wildlife Cook-off: 3/14/2020, 4:00pm, Longhorn Arena, 3 Mile Lane, Florence.
• Ronald Rand 6-Week Master Acting Workshop: 3/14/2020, 4:30pm, The Ritz, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
• Shoals/Tuskegee Alumni Scholarship Concert: 3/14/2020, 5:00pm, Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence.
• A Midsummer Night's Dream: 3/14/2020, 7:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Rockin' at the Roxy: 3/14/2020, 7:00pm, Roxy Theatre, Jackson Avenue, Russellville. Children 5 and younger admitted free.
• Dave Keller: 3/14/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Lifeguard Certification Class: 3/14/2020, Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield.
