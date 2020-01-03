Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 1/3/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 1/3/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Singing River Squares: 1/3/2020, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 County Club Drive, Florence.
• Max and Kirk Russell: 1/3/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Live music: 1/3/2020, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Saturday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 1/4/2020, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• University of North Alabama Women's Basketball vs North Florida: 1/4/2020, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Men's Basketball vs North Florida: 1/4/2020, 3:30pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Diedra the Blues Diva: 1/4/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Live music: 1/4/2020, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
