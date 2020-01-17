Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• My Alabama Exhibit: 1/17/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Book sale: 1/17/2020, 9:00am, next door to Killen Library, J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Shoals Artists Guild meeting: 1/17/2020, 10:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, Southall-Moore House, Florence. 256-760-6379
• Book sale: 1/17/2020, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Babies Love the Library: 1/17/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 1/17/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Singing River Squares: 1/17/2020, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 County Club Drive, Florence.
• Kerry Gilbert Band: 1/17/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Benefit singing for Tommy Hanback family: 1/17/2020, 7:00pm, Valleyview House of Prayer, County Road 60, Florence.
• "The Lion in Winter": 1/17/2020, 7:30pm, The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence.
• Travis Wammack: 1/17/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Live music: 1/17/2020, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Rumors: 1/17/2020, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N Seminary St, Florence.
Saturday
• Breakfast: 1/18/2020, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• Book sale: 1/18/2020, 9:00am, Next door to Killen Library, J.C. Mauldin HIghway, Killen.
• Young Learners Series: Houses: 1/18/2020, 10:00am, Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Book sale: 1/18/2020, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Basketball vs Florida Gulf Coast: 1/18/2020, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Singing Me Home: 1/18/2020, 2:00pm, The Chapel Sheffield, 600 N. Columbia Ave., Sheffield.
• University of North Alabama Men's Basketball vs Florida Gulf Coast: 1/18/2020, 3:30pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• God's People Anniversary: 1/18/2020, 5:00pm, St. James M.B. Church, 325 Wallace St., Florence.
• Southern Breeze: 1/18/2020, 6:30pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Billy Lawson and Wishbone: 1/18/2020, 7:00pm, Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum, 505 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Gold Rush: 1/18/2020, 7:00pm, VFW, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• "The Lion in Winter": 1/18/2020, 7:30pm, The Z, 416 N. Court St., Florence.
• DeFrance: 1/18/2020, 8:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Live music: 1/18/2020, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Rumors: 1/18/2020, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N Seminary St, Florence.
