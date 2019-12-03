Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Quilt Stories: 12/3/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals meeting: 12/3/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-965-9023
• Ready, Set, Read: 12/3/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Holly and Ivy Holiday Luncheon: 12/3/2019, 11:30am, Kennedy Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 12/3/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 12/3/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Ready, Set, Read: 12/3/2019, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Free supplies for Colbert, Lauderdale teachers: 12/3/2019, 3:30pm, Teacher Supply Depot, 6017 County Road 33, Killen. Teacher ID badge required. 256-710-1436
• STEAM Squad: 12/3/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• 1-hour free bowling: 12/3/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth: 12/03/2019, 5:00pm, Swampers, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Military History Lecture Series: False Light: December of the Damned: 12/3/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 12/3/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 12/3/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• UAW Ford Motor Co. Retirees/Employees Local 255 fellowhip supper: 12/3/2019, 6:00pm, Northwest-Shoals Community College Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals.
• Open Mic Night: 12/3/2019, 6:00pm, Singin' River LIVE, 526 E. College St, Florence.
• Tuscumbia Christmas Parade: 12/3/2019, 6:00pm, Deshler HIgh School, North Commons East, Tuscumbia.
• Central Community Center business meeting: 12/3/2019, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 286 Lauderdale 277, Florence. 256-764-2885
• "King Lear" auditions: 12/3/2019, 6:30pm, Shoals Theatre, Seminary Street, Florence.
• Florence York Rite Bodies: 12/3/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Shoals Chamber Singers Christmas Concert: 12/3/2019, 7:00pm, Grace Episcopal Church, 103 Darby Ave., Sheffield.
• Karaoke Tuesdays at FloBama Downtown: 12/3/2019, 10:00pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• Basketball registration: 12/3/2019, , Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
