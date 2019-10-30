Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/30/2019, 7:30am, Florence High School, 1201 Bradshaw Drive, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 10/30/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery: 10/30/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Art Expressions: 10/30/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• PALS of the Shoals, Colbert County Chapter meeting: 10/30/2019, 10:00am, Colbert County Office Complex, conference room, U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia. 256-383-4376
• ABC's Under the Trees: 10/30/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Fall Book Swap: 10/30/2019, 11:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Feeling of Joy Presentation: 10/30/2019, 11:00am, The Shoals Chamber of Commerce Office Main Conference Room, 20 Hightower Pl, Florence. (256) 221-5444
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 10/30/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• "Dawn of the Light" shown: 10/30/2019, 7:00pm, Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Florence Ghost Walk: 10/30/2019, 7:30pm, Wilson Park, E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
