Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Board meeting: 12/19/2019, 8:30am, Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• Trees of Christmas: 12/19/2019, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. Sundays free.
• Quilt Stories: 12/19/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/19/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Women's Community Bible Study: 12/19/2019, 9:30am, Barton Baptist, 12925 Highway 72, Cherokee.
• AARP Florence-Lauderdale Chapter 273 covered-dish dinner: 12/19/2019, 11:00am, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-760-6425
• Zip City Community Center covered-dish lunch: 12/19/2019, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. Bring covered dish.
• Shoals Civic League: 12/19/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• National Management Association, TVA Muscle Shoals Chapter meeting: 12/19/2019, 5:30pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-386-2387
• Pope's Tavern Speaker Series: Lee Freeman: “A House Divided: The Civil War Comes to Lauderdale County”: 12/19/2019, 6:00pm, Pope's Tavern, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans O'Neal Camp No. 478 meeting: 12/19/2019, 6:30pm, Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence. 256-764-4945
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5140: 12/19/2019, 6:30pm, VFW Hall, 127 S. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-762-3512
• OperaSouth board of directors meeting: 12/19/2019, 7:00pm, Edward Jones Office, 206 S. Pine St., Florence. 888-976-7372
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4919 and ladies auxiliary meeting: 12/19/2019, 7:00pm, Post home, 419 Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-381-7446
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 12/19/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 12/19/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Johnny Collier and The Misbehaviators: 12/19/2019, 7:00pm, El Patron Restaurant and Bar, 17751 Highway 72, Rogersville.
• Jacob Lovell performs: 12/19/2019, 7:00pm, Champy's, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Holiday Revue: 12/19/2019, 7:30pm, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.