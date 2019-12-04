Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• The NW AL Chapter #2 of the Korean War Veterans Assoc.: 12/4/2019, 8:00am, Hampton Inn and Suites, 505 S. Court St., Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 12/4/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• UAW-Ford Retiree Chapter, business meeting: 12/4/2019, 9:00am, Northwest-Shoals Community College, Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. 256-757-3852
• Quilt Stories: 12/4/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• ABC's Under the Trees: 12/4/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Chief Colbert Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 12/4/2019, 11:30am, Helen Keller Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-4996
• Holly and Ivy Holiday Luncheon: 12/4/2019, 11:30am, Kennedy Douglas Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Ribbon Cutting - Angel Touch Massage Therapy: 12/4/2019, 12:00pm, 314 E Tennessee St, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 12/4/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• John Paul White - Home for the Holidays: 12/4/2019, 7:00pm, Norton Auditorium, Una Box 5115, 128 W. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Open Mic Each Wednesday at FloBama: 12/4/2019, 9:00pm, FloBama Downtown, 311 N Court St, Florence.
• Basketball registration: 12/4/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
