Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Quilt Stories: 11/26/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/26/2019, 10:00am, Bank Independent, 710 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• LifeWise, ECM chapter lunch and program: 11/26/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-768-8056
• Cloverdale RSVP lunch: 11/26/2019, 11:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-764-6899
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 11/26/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 11/26/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 11/26/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Karen Gruber and Joseph Stallworth: 11/26/2019, 5:00pm, Swampers, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Shoals Environmental Alliance: 11/26/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-381-2826
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63 meeting: 11/26/2019, 6:00pm, Chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Celebrate Recovery: 11/26/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 11/26/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Central Civitan: 11/26/2019, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
• Travis Wammack birthday bash: 11/26/2019, 7:00pm, Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Basketball registration: 11/26/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
