Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
Today
• Lexington Senior Center breakfast: 3/28/2020, 6:30am, Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington. 256-229-8810
• Breakfast: 3/28/2020, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/28/2020, 11:00am, H&R Block, 161 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Ronald Rand 6-Week Master Acting Workshop: 3/28/2020, 4:30pm, The Ritz, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
