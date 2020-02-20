The deadline for applying for scholarships through CollegeCounts, Alabama's 529 college savings fund, is Feb. 27.
The CollegeCounts program is offering scholarship awards of $4,000 for four-year college enrollees, and $2,000 for two-year college enrollees.
The details and an application are available online at Treasury.Alabama.gov/CollegeCounts-Scholarship.
The scholarships are designed to provide funding assistance to Alabama students who demonstrate a financial need, and a genuine desire to make a difference in the future of the state.
Applicants must be a high school senior or first-time college freshman beginning in the fall of 2020 and a U.S. citizen and Alabama resident. They must have a minimum GPA of 2.75 and an ACT score of 26 or below.
Applicants attending a two-year school will not be required to submit ACT scores.
The scholarships must be applied to tuition, fees, books, supplies and equipment required for course load, including computers. Funds can also be applied to on-campus room and board expense, or off-campus housing if enrolled at least half-time, and must be billed through the school.
In the program's seven years, more than $6 million has been awarded in scholarships across the state.
Award recipients will be notified via email by the end of April.
