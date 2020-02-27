The Decatur Morgan County Port Authority has received a $888,090 grant from Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
The grant was funded from the state’s new Alabama Inland Port Infrastructure Program that will increase waterway traffic and help industries dependent upon navigable water routes to ship finished products and import raw materials.
The grant will assist in the construction of a new 30,375 square foot storage warehouse at the Mallard-Fox Creek Port Facility. The building will allow for additional inside storage at the port, and aid in reducing truck traffic on local highways.
The program was established through $5 million in funding allocated by the Alabama Legislature in the 2019 regular session.
Applicants are required to provide at least a 20% match, and projects must be completed within two years of the grant award.
“I was pleased to work with my legislative colleagues to place this funding in the state budget to help our inland ports prepare for the increase in commerce that will result from the dredging of Mobile Bay," Sen. Arthur Orr said. "Alabama’s waterways can be superhighways that relieve congestion from the roadways and afford a cost competitive means of transporting goods. By investing in our local port, we are investing in the future economic prosperity of our area.”
Decatur–Morgan County Port Authority Board President Harvey Pride Jr. applauded the efforts of Ivey, Orr, and the Legislature.
“This competitive grant program has provided us a tremendous opportunity to enhance our existing facility and increase waterway traffic on the Tennessee River,” Pride said.
