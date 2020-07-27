TUSCUMBIA — The Helen Keller Birthplace Foundation Board will meet today to determine whether or not to hold Camp Courage: A Helen Keller Experience, the much anticipated weekend-long event for deaf and visually impaired children.
The camp, generally held in September with central activities at Keller's birthplace, Ivy Green, is in its seventh year.
The camp draws children from Alabama and beyond. Last year had the largest crowd ever with 21 campers.
Ivy Green Director Sue Pilkilton said the camp has become a highly anticipated annual event.
"It's a really hard decision as the camp has become a mainstay, a real gem for our community and for these children," Pilkilton said. "The board has some tough decisions to make, whether they move forward with holding it or not."
With many of the camp participants coming from around the state, Pilkilton said factors were already at play with this year's attendance, such as the fact that many school children will start their school year virtually.
