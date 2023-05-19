Cleanup of the powerhouse for the former Colbert Fossil Plant continued in July 2022. After two rounds of demolition and the removal of debris, all that remains of the plant is a large hole in the ground. [COURTESY]
BARTON — After two rounds of demolition and the removal of debris, all that remains of the Colbert Fossil Plant is a large hole in the ground and not much to indicate what occupied the site for more than 60 years.
Construction of the coal-fired power plant off U.S. 72 near Barton began in 1951 and commercial operation started on Jan. 18, 1955.
The plant was closed in 2016, and the tall smokestacks were brought down in August 2021.
In April 2022, TVA imploded the remnants of the old powerhouse where coal-fired turbines once produced electricity for the region.
Since that time, contractors have been removing debris from the site.
During a May 12 event at the site, TVA discussed the three new combustion turbines that will use natural gas to provide 750 megawatts of electricity. The existing eight 50 MW gas turbines produce 400 MW, for a total of 1,150 MW.
The units occupy what used to be the old coal storage yard for the fossil plant, said Roger Waldrep, TVA vice president of Major Projects.
As far as the old power plant, the only component remaining is the electrical switchyard that sat next to the plant.
"The demolition and cleanup is complete," Waldrep said. "Restoration is underway."
The next step in the restoration process is the fill the large hole with dirt and bring it up to ground level, Waldrep said.
Once the hole is filled to the surface grade, Waldrep said grass will be added.
The work is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024, Waldrep said.
The adjacent switchyard is used to move power from the combustion turbines to transmission lines that distribute electricity to customers.
TVA has talked about marketing the site for economic development. The site is near electrical transmission lines, natural gas lines, a rail line, a four-lane highway and the Tennessee River.
"The idea is to have it development ready," Waldrep said.
In July, the coal offloading apparatus at the power plant's port facility was removed.
Waldep said the mooring piers were left in place.
"They were sound and part of that development ready site," he said.
