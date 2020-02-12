Two people in prison for convictions in Florence cases were denied parole Tuesday, while two other inmates serving time in Shoals cases are up for parole today.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole requests for Jeffrey Daniel Childers and Jason Lynn Wise, said Terry Abbott, spokesman for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Childers is serving a 10-year sentence after convictions in Florence of possession and distribution of controlled substances, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He has served 1 year, 11 months and currently is in a minimum security community-based facility, corrections officials said.
Wise pleaded guilty on Dec. 19, 2018, to third-degree theft of property in connection with a Florence case, according to court records. He also is serving on a conviction of distribution of a controlled substance stemming from a Morgan County case, according to the corrections department.
He is serving 5 years, 11 months in Limestone Correctional Center, corrections records show. Wise has served just over 1 year, 4 months of that sentence.
Hearings are set today for Tommy Ray Blevins and Christopher W. South, Abbott said.
Blevins is serving a 15-year sentence from Lauderdale County cases, including second-degree assault, disarming a police officer, and possession of a controlled substance, according to corrections records. He has served 2 years, 11 months.
Blevins grabbed an officer's gun and holsters during a Lauderdale County court hearing in 2017, officials said. Officers wrestled him to the ground and disarmed him.
South started serving a 3-year, 28-day sentence on Aug. 4, 2017, on charges including second-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, and first-degree escape, according to court records.
