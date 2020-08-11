FLORENCE — While authorities continue to investigate the wreck that killed a Florence police officer, the police department is reaching out to comfort his out-of-state family while also mourning the loss of a fellow officer.
Officer Jason Novak died in a two-vehicle wreck on Pine Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Police Chief Ron Tyler said.
Tyler said the driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Novak was the only occupant in his vehicle. He was off duty and in a personal vehicle.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the wreck at the request of the police department since an officer was involved, Tyler said.
He said Novak, a veteran of more than 20 years with the department, has family in Minnesota who will come down this week.
"We'll help support them and do whatever we can to help them out," Tyler said.
He said family members want to do something here for Novak, but also don't want a large gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In an effort to honor the family's request, plans are for a small ceremony with his closest friends," Tyler said. "Later in the week, his family will be down here and we'll touch base with them and help them do something at that time."
Novak was a long-time traffic officer who worked with the motorcycle unit before moving to a role in the city parks. He had a reputation as a good officer and a good person.
"It's certainly terrible news," Tyler said. "Everybody lost a good friend, a great police officer and colleague, and a true professional. His is a great loss for us and the department and community."
The chief said he is thankful to ALEA for stepping in at a time when Florence officers are struggling with the news.
"It's obviously upsetting for those guy who responded and realized who he was," Tyler said. "It was best to let ALEA handle it. Instead of our guys having to worry about details of working an accident, they can take a moment to support each other."
