MUSCLE SHOALS — Design Alabama members Monday presented their final report to city officials and members of the public, explaining how certain spaces around the city could be reimagined with more green space and gathering places for the community.
Connectivity and walkability were common threads of the report that reimagined four areas of the city, including Southgate Mall and FAME Recording Studios, city hall and the property around it, Steenson Hollow and an underused park in that neighborhood, and an area around Sixth Street.
Design Alabama Director Gina Clifford said the six-person design team spent three days gathering information, visiting sites and listening to residents.
Input from the public was incorporated into the plan, she said.
The Southgate Mall property was reimagined as a mixed-use area with a pond, a small music venue and assorted businesses. The example included a micro brewery adjacent to the outdoor music venue.
"How can we reimagine the Southgate Mall area [is to] remove that traditional mall from the 1960s and '70s and open it up to a community-wide gathering space," Design Alabama team member Ben Wieseman said.
The property could also be opened up to mixed-use small and large businesses like a boutique hotel, he said.
Across Woodward Avenue, the FAME property was reimaged with a surrounding lawn that could be used for various events. The lawn, though, appears to extend into what is a portion of a CVS drug store parking lot.
Wieseman said the team also took into consideration the proposed Singing River Trail, which would pass through Muscle Shoals, and how it would play into the walkability and connectivity theme.
He said the city should get ahead of those plans and incorporate them into any improvements.
The area around city hall, which already includes a small stage with a grass area for concerts, could be used for businesses.
"There is so much land available to add new businesses, maybe medical or legal," Wiseman said.
He also discussed how to make streets in the core around city hall and Muscle Shoals High School safer for students.
Mayor Mike Lockhart said the Design Alabama report will become part of the city's first comprehensive master plan. The Birmingham engineering and architectural firm Goodwyn Mills & Cawood is helping develop the plan.
"I think [Design Alabama] came up with some good ideas," City Council President Ken Sockwell said. "We want to bring our community closer together, and we're looking for ways to do it."
Sockwell said the report is just the beginning stage.
"You've got to start somewhere," he added.
"I think they've got some big ideas — some huge ideas," Place 5 Councilman David Moore said. "I'm hoping that it will really help plan Muscle Shoals out for the next 20 to 30 years."
Moore said he liked the way Design Alabama included the city's musical history into branding logos that could be used on caps, T-shirts and other items. Clifford said the "community mark" is not intended to replace the city shield.
Lockhart said the report cost $7,500. He said physical copies of the report will be available at city hall, and digital copies would be posted on the city's website.
Lockhart said city officials will start looking at the next steps once the comprehensive master plan is completed sometime in July or August.
