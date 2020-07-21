FLORENCE — The lead detective in last week's fatal stabbing case at Southern Oaks apartment complex testified Monday that the suspect's girlfriend told him the victim had "come on to her" before the incident.
Kwame Thomas, 38, was killed at the apartment complex, Florence police detective Justin Wright testified during a bond revocation hearing Monday.
Gary Duane White, 50, has been arrested and charged with murder in the incident.
Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Gil Self revoked White's bond at the conclusion of the hearing, due to prior offenses. Those include theft and receiving stolen property, according to court records.
Police received a call at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday about a shooting at the 1301 Hermitage Drive complex. They arrived to find Thomas with a laceration that Wright said a medical examiner described as a wound that extended from the left side of his neck around to the trachea and severed the jugular.
"It was a very deep wound," he said.
Thomas was taken to North Alabama Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Wright testified that Thomas' wallet and cellphone were gone, and that White's girlfriend told authorities White took the wallet and later tried to use Thomas' credit card to pay for a taxi ride.
The wallet and phone have not been recovered, nor has the weapon.
The detective said the girlfriend told authorities they all were at Thomas' apartment, and Thomas was intoxicated and made unwanted advancements toward her.
He said police found vodka at the residence. Wright said the girlfriend told police she didn't realize when White struck Thomas that he had any kind of blade, until she saw Thomas bleeding.
During cross-examination from defense attorney Chris Childers, Wright said the girlfriend told authorities that White came to her defense.
Wright said she also told police White had made a statement to her about the incident, along the lines of asking, "What would you do if you were in a similar situation?"
Wright said she told him the victim was intoxicated and made sexual advances toward her. He said she used the terms "forceful flirtation" and "forceful advances."
Thomas was found on the threshold of the entrance to his apartment. Wright said his pants were pulled down but his underwear still was on. He said he believes that is from White digging for his wallet.
