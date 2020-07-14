FLORENCE — Police Detective Kevin Jackson testified during a Monday hearing that Derrick D. Turnley called 911 and admitted killing Jeffery C. Cherry on the night of Dec. 21.
Jackson's comments came during the preliminary hearing for Turnley, who is charged with murder in the shooting at the 514 Long Lane residence.
Under questioning from District Attorney Chris Connolly, Jackson said a 911 operator received a call from a man who was renting the residence and told them he had just witnessed a shooting.
Then a second call came in to 911, from Turnley, Jackson said.
"He told 911 that he'd just killed a man," he said.
The detective said Cherry died from a gunshot wound just above his right ear.
Jackson described the residence as a "shot house" and said a witness told police things were closing down for the night when Turnley came into the house and asked to use the restroom. He then asked to talk with Cherry, and as he walked toward Cherry he shot him.
During the short hearing in Lauderdale County District Judge Carole Medley's courtroom, Connolly asked Jackson if this appeared to be a case of self-defense.
"There was no self-defense involved in this," Jackson replied.
Turnley did not speak during the hearing, as he sat at a table with his defense attorney, Tim Case said. Jackson was the only one to testify and Case did not ask him any questions.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Medley said the case would move forward to a grand jury.
Turnley is out on a $150,000 bond.
"We're going to continue to fight this and await the action of the grand jury," Case said afterward.
Police received the first 911 call at approximately 2 a.m. to the residence on Long Lane, which is a narrow street off Locust Street that curves and ends at West Irvine Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.