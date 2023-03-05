FLORENCE — The way Deuce sat loyally alongside Florence Police Detective Josh Hein, and glanced adoringly up at him, it was apparent the German shorthaired pointer liked his new life.
Deuce is the newest K-9 officer for the Florence Police Department. The explosives-detecting dog started duty about two weeks ago after completing a six-week training session with Hein, who is his handler.
"A lot of the training is building that bond, that relationship with the dog, where you trust him and he trusts you," Hein said.
Hein said Iva, a bomb K-9 with the department, recently retired, and the department wanted a new one. Hein, who wants to become an explosives technician, volunteered to be the handler for the next dog.
He said when he first met Deuce at Alabama Canine in Northport, Deuce was among five dogs and Hein immediately knew he wanted him.
"I was thinking, 'Please, let it be him,'" Hein said. "I was so glad to find out he was."
Hein said he already has become attached to Deuce, who lives and works with him.
"He's still a puppy," he said. "He doesn't turn 2 until May. When you spend time around him, you grow pretty fond of him."
Explosives-detecting dogs serve numerous purposes. In addition to being available at all times when there is a suspicious package or device, or a report of such a device, they provide preemptive services.
They conduct sweeps of parades, University of North Alabama athletic events, festivals and other gatherings.
"We've already done a couple for UNA baseball and had a call-out last week to check a vehicle," Hein said.
Fortunately, there was nothing dangerous in the vehicle, he said.
Deuce's services aren't limited to the city. He can provide assistance for other local agencies, and beyond.
"Because our bomb team can respond anywhere in the area, we can help with University of Alabama football games, political events and those types of things," Hein said.
The training involved recognizing devices in various objects, including backpacks, vehicles and buildings.
"The instructors expose him to different environmental situations, including dark rooms and slick-floor rooms, so when we're out on the streets he has that experience," Hein said. "We want him to be able to perform without distractions."
That training never ends. Hein and Deuce spend a lot of time honing their skills at home.
"It's a lot of training," Hein said. "It's like a 3- or 4-year-old kid. You've got to keep reminding him. There's lots of maintenance training."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.