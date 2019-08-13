FLORENCE — Demolition is nearly completed on the former Alsco building on Florence Boulevard as developers envision the highly traveled road luring a business, or businesses, to the location.
Gene Aycock, of Martin Aycock Properties, confirmed Monday they are razing the property at 1161 Florence Blvd.
"It's about 4 acres of property and we've bought some extra to go with it," Aycock said.
He said the location is a major plus, and the building was not occupied, so his company purchased it.
The building had been National Linen and Uniform Service until Alsco purchased the Florence site and numerous additional National Linen locations in 2006, according to reports at the time of the acquisition.
"We thought it was a good piece of property and we're looking forward to developing something out there," Aycock said. "We don't have anything confirmed or nailed down as far as what we're going to do. It's just out there as an option."
He said they are talking with "a couple of hotel chains," as well as fast-food restaurants that are expressing interest.
Mayor Steve Holt said it had been a "specific-use building," which would have made it difficult to market to industries and companies outside the linen business.
Holt said he hasn't spoken with the developers about their plans, but the land's location is a major plus.
"It's a beautiful site and sometimes the site is more valuable and more successful without the building on it," he said. "It's a prime spot and a nice-looking site."
