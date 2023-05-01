SHEFFIELD — A Colbert County commissioner said he's trying to help market property on the Tennessee Valley Authority Muscle Shoals Reservation, which is near the sites of a new Bank Independent headquarters and Colbert County justice center.
Tommy Barnes, commission chairman, said he has a tentative meeting with an investment group that is expected to visit the Shoals in June.
One site that he's going to show them is at the corner of Hatch Boulevard and Reservation Road in Sheffield, across from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency state trooper post.
Last week, a contractor began cutting and removing trees and brush from the site.
Barnes said the land clearing is an effort to make the property more attractive and marketable.
According to online Colbert County property records, the 11-acre parcel is still owed by Muscle Shoals Holdings LLC and Brant Enderle of Knoxville, Tennessee.
In 2018, Enderle and Muscle Shoals Holdings purchased about 900 acres of land that was part of the TVA Muscle Shoals Reservation for $5 million. TVA released the property for economic development purposes. The property was subsequently annexed into Sheffield and Muscle Shoals.
"I've got an interested party," Barnes said.
He said the group represents a hotel chain.
Colbert County has purchased about 16 acres of land near the International Fertilizer Development Center for a new justice center and jail, while Bank Independent purchased 30 acres for a 95,000 square foot headquarters.
The county plans to move some offices to the new campus, and the Bank Independent headquarters is expected to employ about 300 people.
The IFDC is seeking funding for a new "innovation center" that would also bring more jobs to the reservation.
"It's in my district and I'm taking a personal role in getting involved," Barnes said. "I hope to be successful."
He said he's helping market the property for Sheffield and Colbert County.
In 2021, a contractor began clearing timber from an adjacent 48-acre tract that is also owned by Muscle Shoals Holdings.
Both tracts front Hatch Boulevard, which is the route of U.S. 72 and U.S. 43. It's also one of the busiest roads in the Shoals, which carries an average 16,509 vehicles per day, according to 2021 traffic data.
"As far as I know, they're just making it more attractive to try to sell," Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley said. "That would be a good site for a hotel."
Stanley said the contractor is the same one who was cutting timber from the adjacent tract in 2021.
He said the contractor obtained a permit from the Sheffield fire marshal to burn brush on the site.
Barnes said the property development fits in with the River Road/Reservation Road corridor study, which is looking at Reservation Road from Hatch to Wilson Dam Road, and River Road from Wilson Dam Road to roughly Colbert Alloys Park.
"The whole area around River Road and Reservation Road is very ripe for development and enhancements," Barnes said.
Barnes said he sent tourism information from the Colbert County Tourism & Convention Bureau and Florence-Lauderdale Tourism to the investment firm.
