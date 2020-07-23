FLORENCE — Three plaintiffs Wednesday filed a $25 million lawsuit each against two former foster parents and the head of the Alabama Department of Human Resources over years of abuse they suffered while in custody of the parents.
The suits from the three unidentified victims are against Daniel Spurgeon, Jenise Spurgeon and Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner.
They also list eight people as Fictitious Defendants A through H for their parts in allowing the abuse to occur, including allowing the Spurgeons to become foster parents. They include DHR employees.
Each of the three 22-page suits was filed in Lauderdale County Circuit Court by Birmingham attorneys Tommy James, of Tommy James Law, and Jeremy Knowles, of Morris Haynes.
The defendants are minors or were minors when the incidents occurred, and their names are not listed on the lawsuits.
The three suits combined call for a total of $75 million.
In August 2019, Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Gil Self issued Daniel Spurgeon a 25-year sentence that does not allow a chance for early parole, and does not allow Spurgeon to receive any credit for good behavior.
Daniel Spurgeon pleaded guilty to 11 counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts of first-degree rape of a child under 12, and one count of sexual torture, according to court records.
Jenise Spurgeon is awaiting trail.
Wednesday's lawsuit is not the first against the Spurgeons and DHR officials, as four other victims filed similar suits earlier this year, according to a release from James' office.
The abuse occurred in Clanton and Florence while the plaintiffs were foster children in the Spurgeons' home.
“Three more victims of Alabama’s broken child welfare system have bravely come forward to seek justice against the state and their abusers,” James said. “These victims suffered from the most horrific abuse imaginable for years as a direct result of DHR employees not doing their jobs. It is past time for DHR and its employees to be held accountable for failing these children.
“These victims should have never been placed in the Spurgeons' home, much less been allowed to stay there for years," James said. "My clients suffered unimaginable consequences because DHR did not do its job, and it is appalling that this was allowed to happen. What these victims went through is heartbreaking and shocking.
"These brave victims hope and pray that these cases will lead to change so that something like this never happens again. The citizens of Alabama need to know how broken the system is and how often it fails our children.”
The suit claims the Spurgeons "methodically sexually abused, physically abused, verbally abused, mentally abused and emotionally abused these children by, among other things, chronically starving them, isolating them, torturing them, physically assaulting them and sexually assaulting them.
"The unspeakable acts of abuse and neglect that the plaintiff and the other children suffered from occurred as a direct result of a catastrophic failure of Alabama’s Child Welfare system which is operated by the state of Alabama Department of Human Resources and its employees," the lawsuits read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.