FLORENCE — A small fire Monday at Dick Howell's BBQ Pit at 1350 N. Pine St. has closed the restaurant, but owners are trying to reopen in time for the Independence Day holiday Thursday.
Dwight Ingram, whose son, Kevin Ingram, owns the restaurant, said anyone who has placed an order or needs to place one can pick it up at the restaurant's Tuscumbia location in Spring Park.
"The Tuscumbia location is open," Dwight Ingram said. "We're not sure whether we'll be open in Florence by the Fourth but we are still shooting for it."
The Monday afternoon fire was was confined to the smoke room in the pit area, he said. A firewall helped to prevent it from spreading.
"Everyone got out OK," Dwight Ingram said. "That's the main thing."
