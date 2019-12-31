ANDERSON — A 20-year-old woman drowned Sunday when a flash flood swept her vehicle off the road and into floodwaters on an evening when two other motorists, including the victim's mother, were rescued.
Jenna Elizabeth Williams, 20, of Rogersville, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Collins said.
Collins confirmed drowning was the cause of death. He said no autopsy will be performed.
The incidents began at approximately 6:15 p.m., Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan said.
They happened during a deluge of rainfall that brought unofficial reports of some 2.5 inches of rain near that area, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
"It was a tragic situation," Sheriff Rick Singleton said.
Williams died after her vehicle was swept from rapidly moving and rising waters from the flooded Anderson Creek.
Phillips said they found the vehicle Williams was in when the water started receding.
"It had been totally submerged," he said.
Singleton said after the mother could not contact her daughter, she became concerned, so she drove to the Lauderdale 50 location and her car was washed from the road.
"Initially, she (the mother) was in the car, but the car had gotten lodged in a tree and she was later out of the car and holding onto a tree," Singleton said. "They ended up using an inflatable boat to rescue her. They made at least two to three attempts to just go into the water, but the water was too swift.
"The firefighters did a remarkable job," the sheriff said. "They certainly are to be commended for their efforts. They put their lives at risk trying to rescue her. People need to appreciate their volunteer fire departments."
"When it started out, we were searching for a car," said Joey Phillips, chief of the Anderson Volunteer Fire Department. "There wound up being three vehicles. In the first vehicle, we rescued the person, then moved to the second one and were searching for the car. Then the call from the third car came in, and it was 100 yards down from the first, so we shifted to that one because that person was screaming and hollering for help.
"She was hugging a tree. That was what kept her at that location."
Anderson Assistant Chief Scott Childers said it was dark outside, and debris moved swiftly in the current of the cold water.
"It was pretty bad," Childers said. "There were trees floating by and everything else while we were trying to get everything done. It was pitch-black dark, and we couldn't hear each other talking because of the rushing water."
The man whose vehicle was washed from Lauderdale 52 into the creek was rescued after workers located him standing on his vehicle, which was sideways in the water, firefighters said.
Firefighters threw a line to the man and dragged him to safety.
"We decided to pull him across without waiting on a boat because the way trees were floating by, I was afraid they would knock him off," Childers said.
Volunteer firefighters from Anderson, Rogersville, Lexington, Mid-Lauderdale and Killen departments, as well as members of Florence Fire Rescue, responded to the scene.
