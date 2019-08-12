Divers are in the water and numerous emergency agencies are on the scene of the search for a Florence man who fell from a boat Sunday evening at Wilson Lake.
Dallion Q. Long, 28, went underwater and has not been seen since, Alabama Marine Police Lt. Chad Pate said.
The incident was reported at approximately 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Pate said.
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said the Florence Police Department's dive team, members of the Killen and Mid-Lauderdale volunteer fire departments, Shoals Ambulance, Florence Fire Rescue and EMA officials are among those joining marine police at the scene.
Grabryan said the boat involved is a type of fishing or ski boat.
Long was reportedly not wearing a personal flotation device when he fell overboard.
