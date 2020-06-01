FLORENCE — A Florence-Lauderdale Public Library virtual event Thursday provides an opportunity to discuss the iconic Spike Lee film "Do the Right Thing."
Brenna Wardell, a University of North Alabama English assistant professor, will lead the online discussion of the 1989 film, officials said. Wardell has a background in film and television studies.
The event is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will stream at facebook.com/flplibrary.
The public is invited to watch it live and add comments and questions or watch it at a later time.
"Do the Right Thing" is a comedy-drama centered around a hot day in Brooklyn that also explores racial issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.