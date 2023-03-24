FLORENCE — An August trial date has been set in Lauderdale County for a local man facing 85 animal abuse-related counts connected to alleged dogfighting charges.
Lamarcus Dewayne Ricks, 38, of Tuscumbia was indicted in February on 17 counts of dogfighting, 17 counts of first-degree cruelty to dogs, and 51 counts of second-degree cruelty to dogs, according to court records.
The dogfighting and first-degree cruelty charges are felonies.
On Thursday, Ricks waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the crimes.
In addition, Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Ben Graves set an Aug. 14 trial date. A status conference is set for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Ricks was released on a $119,000 cash bond on the day of his Oct. 28 arrest, according to court records.
On Oct. 7, the sheriff's office and animal services confiscated 45 adult dogs and 23 puppies from Center Star. In late November, Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones said two dogs had died.
A November court ruling awarded ownership of the dogs to Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services.
In addition to the Lauderdale County case, 22 dogs also remain in the Colbert County Animal Shelter in Tuscumbia. They were found at Ricks’ Tuscumbia residence.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said Thursday that case remains pending.
Court documents show that Ricks has never been charged with animal cruelty or dogfighting before, but he was charged with murder in 2002 in Colbert County. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to 15 years in jail.
He also pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance in 2010. He was placed on 5 years probation. Four years later, he also pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of marijuana and was placed on 4 years probation in Colbert County.
