SHEFFIELD — Police were investigating a domestic dispute around 4:30 p.m. today saying charges could result.
Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said the dispute was between family members and an acquaintance at a Madison Avenue home. Shots were fired but no one was hit.
Police at the scene were investigating the garage area on the property where apparently shell casings were found.
According to Terry, one was was injured when she was hit in the head with a gun, but refused treatment. Another woman was handcuffed and placed in the police car at the scene.
Terry has not released names of those involved, but said charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.