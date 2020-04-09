200409 Sheffield Altercation 4
Buy Now

Investigators collect evidence at the scene of a suspected domestic altercation in Sheffield. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

SHEFFIELD — Police were investigating a  domestic dispute around 4:30 p.m. today saying charges could result.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said the dispute was between family members and an acquaintance at a Madison Avenue home. Shots were fired but no one was hit.

Police at the scene were investigating the garage area on the property where apparently shell casings were found.

According to Terry, one was was injured when she was hit in the head with a gun, but refused treatment. Another woman was handcuffed and placed in the police car at the scene.

Terry has not released names of those involved, but said charges are pending.

lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.