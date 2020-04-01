Local law enforcement authorities say they're seeing a slight increase in domestic violence calls, but as times get tougher and the COVID-19 pandemic becomes even more widespread those calls are likely to increase more.
"As time goes on and people are inside more, we'll have more and more domestics," said Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson.
"Right now, I don't think people are self-quarantining like they should. The longer people in households are together, and the tighter money and food gets, the more problems we'll have."
Other departments have noticed increases, too. All say they're adhering to CDC guidelines in their response to those calls — keeping appropriate distances when possible and separating the parties involved in open spaces as much as possible.
"We've definitely seen an increase in domestic arguments, but no real spike yet in physical violence, but we anticipate it," said Florence Police Captain Brad Holmes.
Holmes said he's also concerned that the longer the pandemic continues, the more complacent people will become to isolate themselves.
"We're already hearing stories of people with their families in big box stores," he said.
Each domestic violence case is evaluated on its own merits, Holmes said, and arrests still have to be made.
Those arrested for domestic violence are also issued a "no contact" order. Police will continue to stay in contact with victims, Holmes said.
Lauderdale County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Richard Richey said domestic calls have risen in the county, as have burglaries.
"We believe it's because people are staying at home, getting on each others' nerves but the cases so far haven't gotten really physical," he said.
Domestic calls can be the most dangerous for law enforcement to respond to.
Richey said officers now wear gloves and masks on calls, and they already know the background on the parties involved as dispatchers are following protocol in asking virus-related questions, such as recent travel and exposures.
On the other side of the domestic violence spectrum, according to Safeplace Inc. Executive Director Rachel Hackworth, is the fear of victims to leave an unsafe situation due to shelter-in-place mandates.
"This is a terrifying time to be a victim of domestic violence," Hackworth said. "We're seeing increases in domestic violence, but victims (are) not feeling like they can leave. That's a battle under regular social circumstances anyway, but with this pandemic it's just so elevated."
Hackworth said many victims feel they have no option but to remain in the home where violence is occurring, and "do whatever they have to do to keep the peace."
She said Safeplace shelters, with a total of 20 bedrooms, are not at capacity, and it has not been difficult to abide by social distancing regulations.
"Ideally, we want to get them out of shelters as quickly as possible and into their own housing," she said. "We need more available units, and we're still helping with rent payments and meeting other needs."
Hackworth said she also anticipates many more domestic violence victims will be planning their escape, but waiting to make their moves because of the uncertain times.
"Survivors are smart," she said. "They're doing everything they can to keep peace until they can get out, but we need them to know that we have resources for them to get out now, and we're abiding by CDC standards."
To date, Hackworth said the biggest spike her agency has encountered has been in the requests for services from existing clients, who are on their own and now laid off from jobs, or they find themselves in other financially unstable situations.
"They're worried about how they're going to keep paying their bills," she said. "We're doing what we can to help them because we never want them to feel forced to go back into those unsafe situations."
