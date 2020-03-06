Get ready for longer days because Daylight Saving Time is coming Sunday and the nation will spring the clock forward one hour.
Clocks will change at 2 a.m. Sunday. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 1.
The idea behind the initial time change was for energy conservation and for better use of daylight. it began in the German Empire and Austria-Hungry in 1916.
Today, 70 countries recognize the time change, the U.S. included with the exception of Arizona and Hawaii.
