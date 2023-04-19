SHEFFIELD — Mayor Steve Stanley hesitates to call one of the downtown area's latest issues — parking — a problem.
"It's indicative of a lot more activity downtown and we're glad of that," Stanley said. "But the on-street and off-street parking are often all taken when there are events at the Ritz Theater and George's 217 venue."
Parking meters have frequently been discussed in council meetings, but the idea is always dismissed, he said.
Instead, Stanley indicated he will look into acquiring additional off-street parking, though that could “require a little walking” for downtown visitors.
“The council tabled the issue for the time being, but I’m continuing to pursue this because there are vacant lots to look into acquiring and developing for additional parking,” the mayor said on Tuesday.
“We’re happy with the activity down there, but we don’t want it to inconvenience people, or discourage them from coming” downtown.
The lack of parking was raised Monday night when Armando Reyna, the owner of Rio Grande on Montgomery Avenue, asked the council for permission to designate a few parking spaces in front of his business.
In other business the council:
• Approved a $2,400 in payment to Coffman Consulting for eradication of invasive plant species at Robert Mullen Park (formerly Whippoorwill Park).
Stanley said English ivy and privet hedge will be taken out of the park. Ivy will be sprayed from the base of trees with work beginning this week.
It is expected to take about three years to get the tree growth as well as the undergrowth eradicated with yearly sprayings over the 12-acre area.
• Approved an Earth Day citywide cleanup Saturday, with efforts led by the Rescue Me Project's Z-Factor program.
Student participants from Sheffield Junior High are focusing around the Riverfront Park area.
Registration is at 8:30 a.m. at city hall, where volunteers will pick up supplies. The event is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Approved a change in auditing services to Mauldin and Jenkins, CPAs for the 2021 city audit.
The audit is scheduled for completion by the end of May. The 2022 audit should be finished by July 31. Subsequent audits will be completed by March 31 of each year.
The past several years Sheffield has been chronically late getting audits completed and returned.
• Approve an upgrade of the accounting software to a 2023 version.
• Approved repairs to a shuttle truck, not to exceed $28,0000, for hauling roadside debris.
