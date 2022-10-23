FLORENCE — Thousands of people from across Alabama and the Southeast were on hand Saturday for the first day of the Alabama Renaissance Faire at Wilson Park. The faire is a non-profit, educational, all-volunteer staffed and managed event highlighting aspects of the Medieval and Renaissance period. There were hundreds of vendors on hand while sword fighters, musicians, Renaissance dancers, belly dancers, jugglers and magicians performed. The faire officially kicked off Saturday afternoon with the opening ceremony and Royal Proclamation. The faire continues today with plenty of activities, including The Coronation of the new queen at 3 p.m. at the Royal Pavilion. The faire closes at 6 p.m. today.
spotlight
Downtown Florence gets medieval this weekend
- Kevin Taylor
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Gunfire erupts in Florence over a college football game
- Angela White
- Mickey Culpepper
- Colbert County's chief assistant district attorney resigns
- Florence, Deshler nab spots in state football rankings
- Preliminary 2022 Alabama high school football playoff pairings
- Michael Muhlendorf
- Charles Thompson
- Jefferson Statom
- Thomas Cox
Images
Videos
Commented
- Tuscumbia officials considering anti-tethering ordinance (2)
- Colbert's winter mowing program starts next week (1)
- A faire for one and for all (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Sharon Randall: Queen for a Day (1)
- 'It's a no-brainer': Playing at Toyota Field vs. Braly obvious choice for UNA (1)
- Fire department veteran Fox promoted (1)
- Florence resident to celebrate 108 years on Monday (1)
- H.S. Football: Russellville vs. Mars Hill (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.