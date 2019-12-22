RUSSELLVILLE — Jaci Hogeland gets a lot of joy from the annual "Christmas to Remember" celebration at the Russellville Dream Center.
Saturday the center, a donation-based life recovery program located at 206 Coffee Ave., hosted the community-wide Christmas celebration for the seventh year.
“We will be giving away over 10,000 pounds of food, thousands of pounds of clothes, toys for the kids, and Santa will be here for pictures,” said Hogeland, donations coordinator for the center. “We will be serving chicken stew and hot dogs to feed the community while they are here.”
The Dream Center, which has been operating for 11 years, is a co-ed facility that can house up to 26 people for six months to one year. It’s for people who are on drugs, alcohol, the homeless and unwed pregnant mothers
