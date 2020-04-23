RUSSELLVILLE — Drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics will be offered at the Franklin County Health Department from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
The address of the health department is 801 Highway 48, Russellville.
Call (256) 332-2700 for an appointment and to preregister.
To be tested, individuals must be age 10 or older and meet these criteria:
The patient is symptomatic with at a minimum (measured or subjective)
• Fever or cough or shortness of breath, and
• Is immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, or
• Is age 65 years or older, or
• Is a health care worker, or
• Is associated with a long-term health care facility, or
• Has symptoms that are moderate, severe or worsening.
If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended.
If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call 1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.
Clinics will be continued so long as there is demonstrated community need.
