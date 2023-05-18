FLORENCE — A motorist ran his pickup into a delicatessen on South Court Street after apparently running a red light, getting clipped by another vehicle and losing control.
The pickup ran through the plate glass window at Fat Boyz Deli, 606 S. Court St.
The unidentified driver, as well as two customers in the business at the time, were taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said.
Florence Fire Rescue had to extricate the driver. At least one witness said the driver was conscious when he saw him.
Florence Police Sgt. Justin Hill said the security camera at the business showed the truck heading southbound on Court and running through the red light at the Veterans Drive intersection.
A vehicle heading eastbound on Veterans Drive clipped the back of the pickup, causing it to slide into the building.
Quinn Farkas was working at the deli when the incident happened.
"I was just cooking and heard a loud bang," Farkas said.
He said two customers were in the restaurant at the time and one apparently saw the pickup heading into the building and started screaming moments before the impact.
"Then the truck came through," Farkas said. "It was crazy."
He helped the customers out through the restaurant's back door and went back in to try to get the driver out amid the smoke, but could not open the doors to the truck. He said the driver was awake when he saw him.
Farkas said the crash happened at the moment he was lighting the stove, and he was turned away from the front of the building, so he initially had no idea what had happened.
"I thought I blew up the store," he said.
His father, Joseph Farkas, who owns the deli and Old Town Wine & Spirits adjacent to it, was at Old Town at the time. The store has numerous monitors that can be seen from behind the counter.
"I happened to look up at the cameras and saw a red streak coming in," he said. "My son and two customers were in there. My son grabbed the customers and pulled them out."
The red pickup was fully inside the building. Once firefighters got the driver out, a Simpson's Wrecker Service wrecker pulled the truck out.
Joseph Farkas said the business has only been open a few months and he plans to rebuild. The liquor store was not damaged.
