TUSCUMBIA — Dozens of Shoals musicians and restaurant workers participated in Saturday's "Operation Drumstick" distribution at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame parking lot.
The community outreach effort was made possible through the efforts of Pat Driskell, minister of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Rogersville, Tyler Killen, Industry/Key Accounts sales manager for Mountaire Farms, and Shoals saxophone player Brad Guin.
Killen provided 7,150 pounds of chicken tenders, enough for about 8,000 meals.
Guin said some of the chicken will be taken to the FAME Girls Ranch and to Huntsville to help musicians in need there.
Killen said a public sale scheduled for April 18 at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
He said $5 of every sale will go to "Operation Drumstick," which is also involved in creating a farm that will grow produce for out of work musicians.
Orders for the April 18 public sale can be placed at rogersvillecumberlandpresbyterian.com. Orders must be placed by April 15. Check the church website for information.
