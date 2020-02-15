Our next rain chance doesn't come until Monday, giving the Shoals an opportunity to dry out after a string of flooding conditions, but a flood warning continues until Friday for the Tennessee River at Florence.
Monday's rain chances are 20%t during the day, but that increases to 80% overnight and Tuesday, according to the weather service.
Rain chances are 40% Tuesday night and 20% Wednesday through Thursday.
The weather service extended the flood warning to 4:35 a.m. Friday as the river continues to remain well above its 18-foot flood stage.
It was at 24.92 feet Friday afternoon but was expected to drop to 21.83 feet by Monday, according to the weather service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.
The river crested at 25.48 feet Thursday afternoon, according to the service. That places this flood as the ninth-highest since officials began recording the levels in the late 1800s.
The river set its third-highest mark last February when it crested at 28.99 feet on Feb. 24, according to weather service data.
The highest occurred on March 19, 1897, when it reached 32.50 feet. The second-highest was 30.03 feet on March 17, 1973.
