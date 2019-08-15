FLORENCE — The Tennessee Valley Strummers will perform Friday at the Florence-Lauderdale Visitor Center in a free dulcimer concert from 2-4 p.m.
The dulcimer is a four-stringed instrument developed in the 1700s in the southern Appalachia Mountains.
Featured players use a tablature system of playing based on fret numbers.
The event will be held in the center's gallery and is hosted by Florence-Lauderdale Tourism and Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area.
